      Thunivu Shooting Wrapped Up: Official Announcement Of Release Date Expected Soon

      For quite some time, Thala Ajith's Thunivu has been expected to be a Pongal release along with Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu. Neither teams have announced a release date yet.

      Now, updates have been dropping this morning from multiple verified industry trackers that Thunivu has wrapped up shoot, and are gearing up for a release date announcement soon.

      The trackers also mention that the film will be a Pongal 2023 release for sure.

      Ajith Kumar

      The two stars usually plan their releases such that if it's feasible their films release on Deepavali or Pongal mostly. This time the dates have conveniently landed in the month of Pongal. It's been a decade since we have had the films of these two contemporaries be released together. It happened in 2013, with Vijay's Jilla and Ajith's Veeram releasing on the same day.

      Ajith Kumar

      The fans of both actors are excited and eager for the release date announcements to be assured that this is finally happening again.

      The talk of the two actors appearing on screen together also comes up now and then. Venkat Prabhu has been rumoured to have said that he has a script that can hold the two giant stars if they are willing to experiment with this. Some people believe that Lokesh Kanagaraj can achieve this miracle, as he has been successful with assembling multistarrers quite effectively.

      Story first published: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 14:28 [IST]
