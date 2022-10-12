Thunivu Shooting Wrapped Up: Official Announcement Of Release Date Expected Soon

For
quite
some
time,
Thala
Ajith's
Thunivu
has
been
expected
to
be
a
Pongal
release
along
with
Thalapathy
Vijay's
Varisu.
Neither
teams
have
announced
a
release
date
yet.
Now,
updates
have
been
dropping
this
morning
from
multiple
verified
industry
trackers
that
Thunivu
has
wrapped
up
shoot,
and
are
gearing
up
for
a
release
date
announcement
soon.
The
trackers
also
mention
that
the
film
will
be
a
Pongal
2023
release
for
sure.
The
two
stars
usually
plan
their
releases
such
that
if
it's
feasible
their
films
release
on
Deepavali
or
Pongal
mostly.
This
time
the
dates
have
conveniently
landed
in
the
month
of
Pongal.
It's
been
a
decade
since
we
have
had
the
films
of
these
two
contemporaries
be
released
together.
It
happened
in
2013,
with
Vijay's
Jilla
and
Ajith's
Veeram
releasing
on
the
same
day.
The
fans
of
both
actors
are
excited
and
eager
for
the
release
date
announcements
to
be
assured
that
this
is
finally
happening
again.
The
talk
of
the
two
actors
appearing
on
screen
together
also
comes
up
now
and
then.
Venkat
Prabhu
has
been
rumoured
to
have
said
that
he
has
a
script
that
can
hold
the
two
giant
stars
if
they
are
willing
to
experiment
with
this.
Some
people
believe
that
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
can
achieve
this
miracle,
as
he
has
been
successful
with
assembling
multistarrers
quite
effectively.