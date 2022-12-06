Top 2022 Tamil Movies Released Amid Expectations And Failed Badly At The Box Office!

Let's look at 2022 films that released amidst fan's greatest expectations but underperformed critically and at the box office.

Sivakarthikeyan's Prince, who always wants to give quality films, was made on a budget of around 60 crores, but it was a huge failure by collecting 35 to 40 crores. Although it is said that the film is based on comedy, it made the fans sad.

Cobra is the biggest budget movie directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu so far starring actor Vikram. The film was produced by SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studios with a budget of around 100 crores. Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty, Irfan Pathan, Mia George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya, Kaniha, Mrinalini, Meenakshi Govindarajan, KS Ravikumar were many others who acted in this film. It is noteworthy that this film, in which actor Vikram came up with 7 different looks, collected only 40 crores and met with a huge failure at the box office.

Directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, Thalapathy Vijay's movie Beast was released last April. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film was made on a budget of around 150 crores and grossed 237.05 crores, but was a critical flop despite being hailed as a hit. Also, not getting the expected success gave a lot of disappointment to the fans.

Veeramey Vaagai Soodum, directed by DP Saravanan, this film was released with a budget of around 18 crores amid huge expectations, full of action scenes of actor Vishal. But the film collected only 9 crores and failed miserably at the box office.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a movie directed, written and acted by actor Madhavan. An Indian biographical film based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former Indian Space Research Center scientist and aerospace engineer. While the film was made on a budget of around 60 crores, it is said to have collected only 40 to 45 crores.

Saravanan Arul, one of the owners of Saravana stores, made his entry as the hero in the film The Legend. Directed by the director duo JD and Jeri, the film was critically well received, but was a box office flop with a budget of 45 crores and grossed only 16 to 18 crores.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is a film co-produced by Karan Johar, Charmy, and director Puri Jagannadh. Actor Vijay Devarakonda played the role of a boxer. He was paired with Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey. Amid huge expectations, the film was made with a budget of around 90 to 110 crores. But it collected only 60 crores and was a huge failure.