Trigger Twitter Review: Sam Anton And Atharvaa Return For A Cop Thriller

Atharvaa's
Trigger
will
play
at
the
theatres
from
today,
September
23.
The
film
is
directed
by
Sam
Anton.
Trigger
follows
an
undercover
cop,
who
gets
involved
in
a
Mall
attack,
and
is
at
the
risk
of
his
cover
being
blown.
There
is
also
the
case
of
a
serial
kidnapper
who
targets
children.
A
kid
that
is
close
to
Atharvaa
also
gets
abducted
it
seems.
Sam
Anton'
debuted
with
GV
Prakash's
horror
comedy,
Darling.
He
worked
with
Prakash
on
Enakku
Innoru
Per
Irukku,
immediately
after.
Sam
and
Atharvaa
were
previously
together
on
100,
which
was
a
cop
thriller
as
well.
Sam's
most
recent
project
Gurkha
was
a
much-acclaimed
Mall
hijack
adventure.
The
film
stars
Atharvaa,
Tanya
Ravichandran,
Arun
Pandiyan,
and
Azhagam
Perumal
among
others.
Krishnan
Vasant
is
the
cinematographer,
Ruben
is
the
editor,
and
Ghibran
is
the
music
composer
for
Trigger.
PS
Mithran
has
written
the
dialogues
for
Trigger.
It's
produced
by
Prateek
Chakravorty
and
Shruti
Nallappa.
From
the
trailer,
it
appears
that
Arun
Pandiyan
plays
Atharvaa's
father
in
the
film.
Azhagam
Perumal
is
a
senior
police
officer
who
works
with
Atharvaa.