Trisha Says That She Learns Action From Thalapathy Vijay And Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan!

Director M Saravanan is famous for directing the films Engeyum Eppothum, Ivan Vera Mathiri and Valiyavan. Trisha's upcoming movie Raangi is directed by him. The Censor Board refused to give permission to the film, objecting that it contained many controversial scenes. After that, on appeal, the Censor Board issued a U/A certificate, removing 30 scenes from the film.

A few days ago, the trailer of the movie Raangi was released and went viral. The film will hit the theaters on December 30. In this case, the film crew including Trisha met the press for the promotion work of Raangi. In which Trisha said, "I have been acting in films for 20 years. I always take only positive comments and I don't care about any negative comments. Rumors of me joining the Congress party have started. That information is not even one percent true and I have nothing to do with politics."

Trisha also said that it is better to avoid questions like "When will you get married?" and "Who is your favorite actor?"

When asked about action sequences in this film, she said, "I got used to action sequences with rope shots from Vijay's Ghilli. If Vijay is jumping in a shot, I have to follow him in that film. It was a great practice session for me then. We even did a song in rope shots. So I'm used to that part of it but when I do stunts I feel like going to a gymnastic class. It won't give me the satisfaction of acting but it is fun. And yes, Thongavanam with Kamal Haasan Sir gave a great learning. He takes care of all the artist in a scene and prepares hard for atleast 10 days even for a small bit of risky stunt sequence in his films. It helped me a lot in Raangi as well."

She said that she was not side lined while doing the heroine role in films with big heroes earlier. She felt happy with more women centric films coming in these days. She also appreciates audience for giving more importance to content oriented films. Let's wish Trisha with a great success for her upcoming film Raangi.