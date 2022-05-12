Twitter Review of Sivakarthikeyan's Don: Tweets To Go Through Before Watching Sivakarthikeyan's Don

Cibi Charavarthy's directorial debut, action-comedy Don starring Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohan, is finally hitting the screens today (May 13) after a long hiatus. Owing to the line-up of big-budgeted films Lyca Productions has been associated with, the release of Don was postponed from March to May.

In the film which marks the second collaboration of the lead actors after Doctor, Sivakarthikeyan is depicted as an inquisitive college student out on a quest to find his true calling. On the other hand, the student is also a troublemaker.

Don's trailer which was released on May 6, had garnered positive pre-release buzz. The film has music rendered by Anirudh and the songs have become chartbusters. On this note, the lyrics of the hit song 'Party' were penned by the actor himself, which became an instant YouTube hit.

The movie also has SJ Suryah, Radha Ravi, Samuthirakani, and Soori among others in supporting roles. Don was certified a clean U by the Censor Board.

Produced by Lyca Productions in association with Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions, Don has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and KM Bhaskaran wielding the camera.