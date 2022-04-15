Two Two Two Song Glimpse From Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Is Out, Watch Video

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the highly anticipated project that features Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha in the lead roles, is in the final stage of its production. On the special occasion of Tamil Putthandu, the makers revealed the much-awaited 'Two Two Two' glimpse video from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal on social media. The peppy glimpse video is now winning the internet.

The glimpse video confirms that the Vignesh Shivan directorial is all about the love triangle between Kanmani, Rambo, and Khatija, the characters played by Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Samantha. The 'Two Two Two' song, which is a unique number, is composed by the highly celebrated musician Anirudh Ravichander. The special video of the song, featuring the musician was released a few months back.

Check out the musician's post here:

The 'Two Two Two' song is sung by Anirudh himself, along with Sunidhi Chauhan and Sanjana Kalmanje. Vignesh Shivan, the director himself has penned the lyrics for the fun number. The three protagonists, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha have totally shined in the glimpse video with their fun dance moves and banter. Expectations are riding high on Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with the release of the 'Two Two Two' glimpse video, which crossed 1 million views on YouTube within a couple of hours of its release.