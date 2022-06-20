Udhayanidhi Heaps Praises On Amazon Prime Video’s Original Suzhal; Calls It 'Just WOW! Best Tamil Series Ever'

Producer-actor-politician
Udhayanidhi
Stalin
is
all
praise
for
Suzhal
-
The
Vortex
which
dropped
on
Amazon
Prime
Video
on
Friday.
Many
celebs
from
different
film
industries
have
been
calling
it
a
must-watch,
including
names
like
SS
Rajamouli,
Priyanka
Chopra
and
the
list
just
continues...
over
its
screenplay
and
stellar
performances.
The
producer-actor-politician
took
to
Twitter
to
heap
praises
on
the
project
and
termed
it
as
"best
Tamil
series
ever".
He
congratulated
Pushkar-Gayatri,
the
filmmaker
duo
who
wrote
and
produced
the
series,
and
actors
Aishwarya
Rajesh,
Sriya
Reddy,
Parthiban
and
Kathir
who
played
lead
roles
in
it.
Udhay
also
added
in
his
tweet
that
his
post
on
Suzhal
isn't
a
part
of
paid
promotion.
The
film's
cast,
music
director
Sam
CS,
director
Bramma
and
producers
thanked
him
for
his
appreciation.
The
series
has
been
receiving
appreciation
from
several
quarters
ever
since
it
was
released
on
Amazon
Prime
Video.