Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Dosa Tweet Goes Viral: 'No Change Even After 10 Years' - Krithika Teases Udhayanidhi!

Udayanidhi Stalin is the grandson of Kalaignar Karunanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Chepakkam MLA, actor and producer. An old Twitter post of actor Udhayanidhi Stalin is going viral on the internet and it has created laughter among his fans.

Udayanidhi Stalin made his debut in Tamil cinema in 2009 in a cameo role in Suriya's Aadhavan. He then became a hero in 2011 with Rajesh's Oru Kal Oru Kannaadi.

Subsequently, he has acted in many films including Kathirvelan Kaadhal, Nanbaenda, Gethu, Saravanan Irukka Bayam Yaen, Nimir, Kanne Kalaimane, Psycho and Nenjuku Neethi. Udhayanidhi starrer Kalagathalaivan will release on November 18, 2022. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film features actress Nithi Aggarwal as the heroine, Aarav and Kalaiyarasan in prominent roles. Srikanth Deva and Arrol Corroley have composed the music for this film.

🤣cut to 10yrs later same options thaan... https://t.co/gixy3PgFCo — kiruthiga udhayanidh (@astrokiru) November 14, 2022

Udayanidhi married Krithika in 2002. The couple has a son and a daughter. Krithika, who made her directorial debut with Siva-starrer Vanakkam Chennai, followed by Paper Rocket for a OTT platform recently. An old Twitter comment of Udayanidhi-Kruthika, one of the star couples of Tamil cinema, is trending online now.

Accordingly, in August 2013, Udhayanidhi announced on his Twitter page that he is going to answer good questions from the audience for 15 minutes. Krithika asks what should be prepared for the dinner. For that, Udhayanidhi asks if there is any option. Immediately Krithika gave options such as A) Dosa B) Dosa C) Dosa and D) Dosa.

While this Twitter post has now gone viral, she mentioned it and registered as a copy saying that it is the same situation even after 10 years.