Udhayanidhi Stalin Trolls Arya's Captain; Says The Alien Looked Sad

Udhayanidhi Stalin is very busy with promoting his film Kalagathalaivan, and in a recent interview, he was asked a question by Arya, through a video. Arya asked, "Which film of mine would you choose if you could star in it?"

Udhay laughed and said "Captain." He went on to troll the film for a few minutes. Udhayanidhi released the film under his banner Red Giant Movies.

He said "Arya approached me with the film. He said the film has come out very well. I didn't see the film when I signed it. I had seen the director's earlier films Teddy, and Naigal Jakkirathai. I trusted the director and signed the film. All his films were well made, except this one." He laughed and continued, "Somehow the film got dumped on us. I went with Mari Selvaraj to watch Captain, in Salem, and we were like what is this film? Arya had asked to me call him up after watching the film, but I didn't call him back. He didn't call me either."

Udhay controlled his laughter and continued, "I saw him a few days back, at a dinner. I asked him if he had any conscience and asked why didn't they just remake Predator instead. That would have been better. Something they had done with the film. The alien looked sad and miserable."

Then Udhay went on to talk about the successful projects that partnered up for, including Madrasapattinam, and Boss Engira Baskaran. He said, "Even VSOP was a decent hit. This Captain ended up being a miss. Let's see."

When the anchor brought back Arya's question and asked which film of Arya's that would Udhay want to star in. Udhay extended the joke and said, "I already answered the question. Captain is the answer. I actually would prefer to play the alien in the film" and burst into laughter.

Then he said "Jokes apart, Arya is one of my good friends in the film industry. He can't act. In life I mean. He is a 4 am friend. Everyone who knows Arya would say that about him. In my debut film OKOK, he had actually acted for four days, the portions were reduced in the film but he gave us four days. He is a really good friend. And to answer the question seriously, I guess I would do his film Boss Engira Baskaran maybe. It was a nice script."