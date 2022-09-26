Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan Gifted A Car To His Fitness Trainer Who Helped Him Gear Up For Indian 2

Director Shankar gave the biggest blockbuster Tamil film Indian with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan in the year 1996. The two legends join hands after 16 years for Indian 2 again. This political film produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies deals with corruption in India. In the first part Kamal Haasan played dual roles with complete contrast getup as a father and his son. The old father Senathipathi AKA 'Indian Thatha' character in the film is well-known for Kamal's unique performance.

As we all know, Kamal Haasan gifted a car to his director Lokesh Kanagaraj to celebrate the success of Vikram. He also gifted a Rolex watch to actor Surya and bikes to the 13 assistant directors of the film. His habit of gifting continues in Indian 2 as well. Even before the release of the film, Kamal Haasan, who got excited with the fitness results, surprised his trainer along with his family by presenting him a brand new car. The photo of Kamal Haasan gifting the car to his fitness trainer is going viral on the internet.

Indian 2 movie shooting is now in progress at Chennai and Tirupathi. Kamal Haasan is completely busy with this project after his massive hit Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Kamal Haasan is a fitness freak and his body transformation for each character stood out as an encyclopedia for the next generation actors. He always gave his hundred per cent in getting the exact look he wanted. The legendary actor is now working too hard to get in shape for his character in Indian 2. His fans already got hyped with his efforts even at the age of 68. He concentrates more and more every day to maintain his muscular look for the film. A personal fitness trainer was appointed for Kamal Haasan exclusively for Indian 2. His special training skills earned him a car from the most versatile actor Kamal Haasan as a token of appreciation.