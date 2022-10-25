Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan Recreates Thevar Magan Signature Pose With His Daughter Akshara Haasan On Diwali Day

Kollywood stars shared pictures of their Diwali celebration with family members. Most of them are celebrating their first Diwali after marriage with their life partner. Superstar Rajinikanth, Surya, Jyothika, Karthi, Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara, Jayam Ravi and a lot more celebrities shared their wishes and celebration pictures in social media. Their fans also wished them a happy Diwali. In the list, a particular Diwali celebration picture of Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan along with his daughter Akshara Haasan went viral on the internet.

Kamal Haasan is hosting Big Boss in Star Vijay Television on every weekend. His recent film Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj created terrific records at the box office. Now he is acting in director Shankar's Indian-2. As we all know, he played the lead role as the younger son of legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan in Thevar Magan. A poster from the film with an amazing picture of both the great actors posing together remains special for all Kamal Haasan and Sivaji Ganesan fans. Ulaganayagan's special Diwali celebration picture has a lot of resemblance with the specific Thevar Magan poster, where he replaced Sivaji Ganesan as a father sitting in a wooden chair with a similar traditional white shirt and dhoti. Whereas his younger daughter Akshara Haasan replaced Kamal Haasan with the signature pose of holding hands and standing behind his father. This father-son and father-daughter combination created great happiness and a bright smile among the Tamil audience.

Few more pictures of Kamal Haasan in the traditional look were also released. His fitness level is just mind-blowing at the age of 67. He carries himself with a stylish and massive handlebar moustache for his character in Indian-2. It matched well with the traditional attire and the way he used the dhoti for posing is awesome.