Vaadivaasal Glimpse: Suriya Takes Internet By Storm With His Jallikattu Training Visuals

Vaadivaasal, the highly anticipated project that features Suriya in the lead role, is in the initial stages of its production. The Vetrimaaran directorial, which is touted to be a period drama, is based on the Tamil Nadu sport Jallikattu. On the occasion of Suriya's birthday (July 23, Saturday), the team revealed the much-awaited Vaadivaasal Glimpse, to the much-excitement of cine-goers.

In the highly exciting video, the leading man is seen learning Jallikattu, with a real bull. The Vaadivaasal glimpse suggests that something very special is in store for the Tamil cinema audiences, who are eagerly waiting for the Suriya-Vetrimaaran project. However, a disclaimer in the video has made it clear that this is not a teaser of the highly anticipated project.

Kalaipuli S Thanu, the producer shared the Vaadivaasal glimpse on his official Twitter page and wrote: "To celebrate the birthday of National Award winning actor @suriya_offl we are happy to release the special footage of him training with the Jallikattu fighters for #Vaadivaasal @VetriMaaran @gvprakash @jacki_art @VelrajR." Suriya, on the other hand, retweeted the post and wrote: "Thank you @theVcreations Thanu sir and dear @VetriMaaran for this special clip! #VaadiVaasal @gvprakash"

To the unversed, Suriya has hiked his remuneration in the recent past and is charging a whopping Rs. 30 Crore for the Vetrimaaran directorial. The reports also suggest that the actor has allotted a call sheet of 100 days for Vaadivaasal, which is expected to feature him in double roles. Suriya is also said to be gaining weight for the project, which will feature him in a never-seen-before avatar. GV Prakash Kumar, the National award-winning musician is composing the songs and background score. The makers are expected to reveal the rest of the star cast of Vaadivaasal with a special update, very soon.