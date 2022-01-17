Vaadivaasal: OTT Rights Of The Suriya-Vetrimaaran Project Sold For A Whopping Price?

Vaadivaasal, the highly anticipated period drama marks the first collaboration of Suriya and director Vetrimaaran. The project, which started rolling in mid-2020, had made headlines with its extremely promising first look poster which was released on Suriya's birthday. As per the latest updates, the OTT rights of Vaadivaasal have been sold for a whopping price.

Yes, you read it right. Even though the Vaadivaasal shoot is still in progress, the streaming rights are already sold, thanks to the huge hype around the project. The latest media reports suggest that the OTT rights of the Suriya-Vetrimaaran project are bagged by a leading company that owns a prestigious OTT platform, for a whopping price of Rs. 50 Crore. But the reports are not officially confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, the sources have also confirmed that Vaadivaasal will get a theatrical release before it hits the OTT screens. Earlier in many of his interviews, director Vetrimaaran had confirmed that the Suriya starrer is specially made for the big screen, thus quashing the rumours regarding its direct OTT release.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan Release Date: Makers Share A Special Video Featuring Suriya To Announce The Big News!

As reported earlier, Vaadivaasal is being made as the most expensive project in the careers of both Suriya and director Vetrimaaran. According to the rumourmills, the leading man is charging a whopping Rs. 30 Crore for the project and has allowed a call sheet of 100 days for its shooting. Suriya has learned the Jallikattu sport with real bulls for the perfection of his character in the movie, which is based on CS Chellappa's renowned novel titled Vaadivaasal.

Jai Bhim Controversy: Vetrimaaran Supports Suriya, Netizens Trend #WeStandWithSuriya On Twitter

Ameer, the popular director has been roped in to play a pivotall role in the Vetrimaaran directorial. The reports also suggest that Andrea Jeremiah will appear as the female lead opposite Suriya in the movie. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the songs and original score. Vaadivaasal is bankrolled by the senior producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, under his home banner V Creations.