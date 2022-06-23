Vaadivaasal: Suriya's First Glimpse Video To Be Out On THIS Date?

Vaadivaasal, the much-awaited upcoming project marks the first onscreen collaboration of Suriya and director Vetrimaaran. The talented actor is said to be appearing in a never-seen-before avatar in the project, which is touted to be a period drama. As per the latest updates, Suriya's first glimpse from Vaadivaasal is gearing up for a release.

The sources close to the Vetrimaaran directorial suggest that the first glimpse video is slated to be released on the occasion of its leading man's 47th birthday which falls on July 23, Friday. According to some other reports, the Vaadivaasal first glimpse video might get revealed on Suriya's birthday eve, July 22, Friday.

The grapevine suggests that the Vaadivaasal first glimpse video will feature Suriya's transformation into his character and some visuals from the location. However, the fans of the Nadippin Nayagan and Tamil cinema enthusiasts are now totally excited and are eagerly waiting to see what director Vetrimaaran has in store for them this time.

As reported earlier, Suriya has hiked his remuneration in the recent past and is charging a whopping Rs 30 Crore for the Vetrimaaran directorial. The actor has reportedly allotted a call sheet of 100 days for Vaadivaasal, which is expected to feature him in double roles. Suriya has also reportedly gained weight for the project.