Vaathi Release Date Update: Dhanush Starrer Will Hit The Screens This December

Dhanush's bilingual film Vaathi (Sir in Telugu), will release on December 2, as per the official tweet of the production house. The actor very recently had a blockbuster success with his Thiruchitrambalam. His Naane Varuvean is all set for release this month. Although Dhanush is having back-to-back releases, they are all quite distinct from each other, and stand apart from each other.

Thiruchitrambalam was a romantic comedy. It worked well with the audience and went on to do better than expected. Naane Varuvean is a psychological thriller and it appears to be an intense watch. Now Vaathi seems to be a film with a message and some action sequences to get excited about.

Vaathi is written and directed by Venki Atluri. The film stars Dhanush, Samyuktha Menon, Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, and Shrutika among others.

From what I have seen in the promos, the film seems to be talking about corruption and other issues that exist among educational institutions which eventually impact the opportunities for growth that students who are economically challenged deserve but are deprived of.

The male lead is named Balamurugan in Vaathi, and Bala Gangadhar Tilak, in Sir, and the difference is interesting. While currently, I can't infer anything from it, it appears to be a choice that is worthy of some analysis.

Vaathi is a period drama, and is set in the 90s. The film might probably be based on some real incident or event and could paint a picture of the educational reforms that our society has gone through in the recent past.