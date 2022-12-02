    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vadivelu Celebrated His Naai Sekar Returns Trailer Release By Dancing And Whistling!

      By
      |

      Vadivelu

      The video of Vadivelu dancing, whistling and enjoying the trailer of his Naai Sekar Returns released today is getting viral on social media.

      Vadivelu

      After a gap of almost 4 years, a Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu film is getting ready for the release. The trailer of Vadivelu starrer Naai Sekar Returns is out.

      Vadivelu

      With Vadivelu popularly introduced in the trailer as 'India's first dog smuggler', the film is expected to be a colorful comedy treat for Vadivelu fans.

      Actor Vadivelu has played the lead role of Naai Sekar, the lead character in the film, bankrolled by Lyca Productions and directed by Suraj. His daughter character in the film is played by Vijay TV star and singer Shivangi Krishnakumar.

      Redin Kingsley, Shivani Narayanan, Anandraj, Munishkanth, RJ Vigneshkanth, Lollu Saba Seshu, YouTuber Prashant and others have played important roles in the film.

      Vadivelu

      The trailer of the film was released this evening (December 1, 2022) and it is getting a lot of positive response. In this case, Vadivelu, who enjoyed watching the trailer of the film with the film crew, has been released on the Internet, celebrating with a whistle and dancing. Vadivelu fans are sharing this video and it is trending now.

      Vadivelu

      While Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music for the film, earlier the song 'Enga Appatha' was released as the first song of the film and became a hit on the internet. The lyrics are written by Durai and Asal Kolar. Actor and famous choreographer Prabhu Deva has choreographed the super hit song of the year.

      The film team had earlier planned to release the film in theaters on November 11, 2022. However, due to some reasons, the release of the film has been delayed and now it has been announced that the film will be released on December 9, 2022.

      Vadivelu

      Think Music India has acquired the audio rights of actor Vadivelu's upcoming film Nai Sekar Returns. It is noteworthy that actor Vadivelu has sung all the four songs of the film.

      There are four songs in Nai Sekar Returns movie. Actor Vadivelu himself has sung all those four songs. In this comeback, Vadivelu is going to shine not only as a great actor but also as a great singer. It is noteworthy that following this film, actor Vadivelu completed shooting for Mari Selvaraj's Mamannan starring Udhayanidhi Stalin. He has been signed for Chandramukhi 2 and many other films.

      Click here to watch the trailer

      Vadivelu
      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, December 2, 2022, 1:03 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 2, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X