Vadivelu Celebrated His Naai Sekar Returns Trailer Release By Dancing And Whistling!

The video of Vadivelu dancing, whistling and enjoying the trailer of his Naai Sekar Returns released today is getting viral on social media.

After a gap of almost 4 years, a Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu film is getting ready for the release. The trailer of Vadivelu starrer Naai Sekar Returns is out.

With Vadivelu popularly introduced in the trailer as 'India's first dog smuggler', the film is expected to be a colorful comedy treat for Vadivelu fans.

Actor Vadivelu has played the lead role of Naai Sekar, the lead character in the film, bankrolled by Lyca Productions and directed by Suraj. His daughter character in the film is played by Vijay TV star and singer Shivangi Krishnakumar.

Redin Kingsley, Shivani Narayanan, Anandraj, Munishkanth, RJ Vigneshkanth, Lollu Saba Seshu, YouTuber Prashant and others have played important roles in the film.

The trailer of the film was released this evening (December 1, 2022) and it is getting a lot of positive response. In this case, Vadivelu, who enjoyed watching the trailer of the film with the film crew, has been released on the Internet, celebrating with a whistle and dancing. Vadivelu fans are sharing this video and it is trending now.

While Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music for the film, earlier the song 'Enga Appatha' was released as the first song of the film and became a hit on the internet. The lyrics are written by Durai and Asal Kolar. Actor and famous choreographer Prabhu Deva has choreographed the super hit song of the year.

The film team had earlier planned to release the film in theaters on November 11, 2022. However, due to some reasons, the release of the film has been delayed and now it has been announced that the film will be released on December 9, 2022.

Think Music India has acquired the audio rights of actor Vadivelu's upcoming film Nai Sekar Returns. It is noteworthy that actor Vadivelu has sung all the four songs of the film.

There are four songs in Nai Sekar Returns movie. Actor Vadivelu himself has sung all those four songs. In this comeback, Vadivelu is going to shine not only as a great actor but also as a great singer. It is noteworthy that following this film, actor Vadivelu completed shooting for Mari Selvaraj's Mamannan starring Udhayanidhi Stalin. He has been signed for Chandramukhi 2 and many other films.

Click here to watch the trailer