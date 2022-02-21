Valimai: Ajith Hosts Special Screening For Parents; Here’s How He Felt Working For The Actioner

Kollywood's heartthrob Ajith will soon make his appearance on the big screen with his latest outing Valimai. Helmed by H Vinoth and backed by Boney Kapoor, the actioner will finally see the light of day on February 24 (Thursday). Well, ahead of the big release, the actor hosted a special screening of the film for his parents, father P Subramaniam and mother Mohini and other family members.

Revealing about the gathering during his interaction with the Chennai Times, Valimai's director shared that their reaction to the film was the only reason that urged producer Boney to release it on a wider scale. Vinoth was quoted as saying, "Ajith sir told me, 'I feel proud to have done this film. I'm going to screen this film for my mom and dad, and my family, as I feel like a proud son after having made the film'. He has screened it for them, and it was only after seeing their response that our producer decided to release it in a big way in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada."

Further, he stressed that despite having massive action sequences, Valimai is actually a family drama that discusses social issues. Asserting that one should watch the film with their family, he said "It is a proper family entertainer that also talks about social issues. When I say family film, it is not about the issues that crop up within a family, but it deals with an issue that a family faces, how that results in a crime, and how the hero tries to stop that crime after wrecking his family. It is a film that one should watch with their family."

Starring Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Gurbani Judge, Yogi Babu, Selva, GM Sundar and Achyuth Kumar, Valimai will have a theatrical clash with Tollywood and Bollywood biggies Bheemla Nayak and Gangubai Kathiawadi respectively, both releasing on February 25.