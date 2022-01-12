Valimai Censor Report Becomes The Talk Of The Town, Here’s Why!

The new wave of COVID-19 pandemic has caused yet another chaos. Biggies that were to release on the occasion of Pongal/Sankranti have currently been postponed and south cinema fans are not really happy about it. The release of films like Valimai, RRR and Radhe Shyam has been deferred as of now. Amid all the disappointments, what has gained steam is the censor report of Valimai, which is now going viral on social media for all obvious reasons.

Apparently, film critic and member of the overseas censor board Umair Sandhu recently shared the censor report of Valimai, and according to it, the Ajith-starrer has received a huge thumbs up much before its grand release. His latest tweet read, "Censor Report of #Valimai is Terrific! #ThalaAjith is Back with Another Mass Blockbuster."

See The Tweet Here!

Censor Report of #Valimai is Terrific ! #ThalaAjith is Back with Another Mass Blockbuster. 🔥🔥 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) January 11, 2022

Well, get ready to witness a never-seen-before extravaganza on the big screen as we hear the film is high on action that will surely be a huge hit among the fans of the Kollywood stalwart.

Reba Monica John Ties The Knot With Her Longtime Boyfriend Joemon

Ajith Kumar's Valimai Pushed Indefinitely Due To Spike In COVID Cases

Meanwhile, Valimai will mark Ajith's first pan-India project. Directed by H Vinoth and backed by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, the actioner also stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Bani, Sumithra, Achyuth Kumar, Raj Ayyappa and Pugazh among others. The film has a strong technical team consisting of music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematographer Nirav Shah and editor Vijay Vellukutty. Valimai's score has been reportedly tuned by Ghibran.

The film was previously slated to hit the cinemas on January 14 coinciding with Pongal, however, the makers had to postpone the release owing to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown at various parts of the country.