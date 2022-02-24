Valimai Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ajith’s Actioner Sets The Cash Registers Ringing

Ajith Kumar's latest release Valimai has kick-started its theatrical journey on a high note. The film opened to a thunderous response at the box office despite the pandemic situation in the state. As per early trends, the film has grossed close to Rs 33.5 in Tamil Nadu on day 1. As far as the worldwide collection is concerned, the actioner has accumulated a humongous gross collection between Rs 45-50 crore. Yes, that's huge!

Well, with the massive collection report of Valimai going viral on social media, looks like the film has already kept the cash registers ringing both in India and overseas. If the Ajith-starrer manages to maintain a steady pace at the box office and that too for a long period, it might work in the favour of the film. The positive word of mouth might also boost its collection at the ticket windows. On the flip side, as Bollywood and Tollywood films Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bheemla Nayak respectively are gearing up for release on Friday (February 25), their run might impact Valimai's collection. Especially in places like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the audiences would clearly choose Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bheemla Nayak over the Ajith-starrer. Having said that, if Valimai manages to overshadow the two releases, it would indeed help the film in its long run in theatres.

Talking about the film's pre-release business, Valimai's Tamil Nadu theatrical rights were sold for Rs 62 crore. It had done an impressive business in Kerala and Karnataka, where it acquired Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 5.5 crore respectively for its rights. With overseas and Hindi theatrical rights, Valimai had garnered Rs 16 crore and Rs 2 crore respectively. Notably, the table profit of the Ajith-starrer is Rs 11 crore.

Directed by H Vinoth, the actioner has Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Gurbani Judge, Yogi Babu, Selva, GM Sundar and Achyuth Kumar as supporting cast.