Valimai Day 10 Box Office Collection: Here's How Ajith's Film Fared On Saturday

Valimai recorded a decent collection on Saturday. Unlike weekday collections, the film managed to escalate its graph on day 10. The actioner starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, made close to Rs 3 Crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. Despite going through weekdays, the H Vinoth directorial maintained a good pace and stayed stable throughout. The film was released in theatres on February 24 and opened to a highly positive response.

In the first week, Valimai collected close to Rs 133.47 Crore. Talking about its bifurcation, the film opened its account at the ticket windows by collecting Rs 36.17 Crore on its opening day. On days 2, 3 and 4, the actioner earned Rs 24.62 Crore, Rs 20.46 Crore and Rs 27.83 Crore respectively. Once its extended theatrical run came to an end, the film saw a drop in its collection and garnered Rs 8.45 Crore, Rs 10.90 Crore, Rs 5.04 Crore, Rs 3.42 Crore and Rs 3.60 Crore on days 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 respectively.

Well, the film indeed has a good chance of performance and it remains to be seen if it makes complete use of Sunday, given that there are no major releases to clash with at the cinemas.

Valimai has already reached the Rs 200 Crore benchmark with its worldwide collection. As for the Tamil Nadu collection, the film might soon enter Rs 150 Crore club. Ajith-starrer has been declared the first clean hit of Kollywood in 2022 and seems like the film is now truly in a commanding position.

The high octane thriller is produced by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP in collaboration with Zee Studios and stars Kartikeya Gummakonda, Huma Qureshi and Gurbani Judge in pivotal roles.