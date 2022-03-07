Valimai Day 12 Box Office Collection: Ajith's Actioner Continues To Fare Decently

Valimai is on a winning streak. The actioner was released in theatres on February 24 and garnered a huge response from audiences and critics alike. The fans who were waiting for the film for too long, celebrated its release with much fanfare and were highly impressed with the content. Valimai has successfully entered into its third week and has been getting a good number of screens despite releases of new films. The film has already crossed Rs 200 Crore mark at the worldwide box office.

For the unversed, Valimai opened its account in the state box office by collecting Rs 36.17 Crore (gross). The first week collection of the actioner was Rs 133.47 Crore. On days 8, 9, 10 and 11, the Ajith-starrer raked in Rs 3.42 Crore, Rs 3.60 Crore, Rs 4.15 Crore, Rs 5.03 Crore respectively. Well, on day 12, the film made close to Rs 3 Crore (approx) at the Tamil Nadu box office.

The film will soon complete two weeks of its release and seems like it will surely be able to break a few records with its coveted collection hunt.

Meanwhile, take a look at Valimai's day-wise Tamil Nadu collection

Day 1: Rs 36.17 Crore

Day 2: Rs 24.62 Crore

Day 3: Rs 20.46 Crore

Day 4: Rs 27.83 Crore

Day 5: Rs 8.45 Crore

Day 6: Rs 10.90 Crore

Day 7: Rs 5.04 Crore

Day 8: Rs 3.42 Crore

Day 9: Rs 3.60 Crore

Day 10: Rs 4.15 Crore

Day 11: Rs 5.03 Crore

Day 12: Rs 3 Crore

Total: Rs 152 Crore (Approx)

Valimai is directed by H Vinoth and the actioner has Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Gurbani Judge, Yogi Babu, Selva, GM Sundar and Achyuth Kumar appearing in pivotal roles.