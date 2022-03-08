Valimai Day 13 Box Office Collection: Ajith’s Film Is On A Winning Streak

Ajith's Valimai hit the screens on February 24 much to the delight of his fans. The actioner garnered a fair deal of attention prior to its big release. Also featuring Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda, the film has been doing pretty well at the box office despite receiving mixed responses. The film is soon going to complete two weeks of its release and looks like its rage is not ready to die down anytime soon.

Talking about per day collection of the film at the Tamil Nadu box office, the film made close to Rs 50 lakh (gross) on day 13. Let us tell you that Valimai has crossed Rs 150 crore mark with its collection hunt in the state. On Week 1, the film made a total of Rs 133.47 Crore. On days 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, it raked in Rs 3.42 Crore, Rs 3.60 Crore, Rs 4.15 Crore, Rs 5.03 Crore and Rs 0.81 Crore respectively, making the total collection of the film Rs 150.48 Crore. According to reports, Valimai has surpassed the collection of his 2019 film Viswasam which had grossed Rs 142.75 Crore in total.Well, the film will have to earn more moolah before entering the weekend, as Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan and Prabhas' Radhe Shyam will be soon releasing in theatres.

Meanwhile, take a look at Valimai's day-wise Tamil Nadu collection

Day 1: Rs 36.17 Crore

Day 2: Rs 24.62 Crore

Day 3: Rs 20.46 Crore

Day 4: Rs 27.83 Crore

Day 5: Rs 8.45 Crore

Day 6: Rs 10.90 Crore

Day 7: Rs 5.04 Crore

Day 8: Rs 3.42 Crore

Day 9: Rs 3.60 Crore

Day 10: Rs 4.15 Crore

Day 11: Rs 5.03 Crore

Day 12: Rs 0.81 Crore

Day 13: Rs 50 Lakh

Total: Rs 151 Crore (Approx)

Ajith's Doctor Reveals He Was Close To Suffering Paralysis, Says The Actor Worries About His Fans

Valimai Day 12 Box Office Collection: Ajith's Actioner Continues To Fare Decently

On a related note, Valimai's Tamil Nadu theatrical rights were sold for Rs 62 crore, while it did an impressive pre-release business in Kerala and Karnataka, where it acquired Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 5.5 crore respectively for its rights.

Valimai is helmed by H Vinoth.