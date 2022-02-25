Valimai Day 2 Box Office Collection: Ajith Starrer Fares Well

Ajith's recently released film Valimai is hitting it out of the park at the ticket window. Post collecting a stupendous Rs 34.12 Crore (gross) on its opening day, the film garnered an equally impressive number on day 2. As per early trends, the actioner featuring Huma Qureshi as the female lead, collected close to Rs 23 Crore (gross), making the total collection of the entertainer Rs 57.12 Crore (approx).

With its opening numbers, the film became the biggest opener of all time in the state surpassing blockbusters like Master, Mersal, Bigil, Darbar, 2.0 and Annaatthe. The collection surely has displayed Ajith's box office might and it remains to be seen how it performs in the days to come. Valimai is expected to widen its business domestically and worldwide over the weekend.

Made on a budget of Rs 150 Crore, Valimai's Tamil Nadu theatrical rights were sold for Rs 62 Crore. In Kerala and Karnataka, the film did an average business as it acquired Rs 3.5 Crore and Rs 5.5 Crore respectively for its rights. The film made a total of Rs 161 Crore with its pre-release business.

H Vinoth has helmed the project featuring Kartikeya Gummakonda as the main antagonist. The film marks his debut in Kollywood. Valimai is Ajith's first pan India film and maiden project to release post the pandemic.

On a related note, earlier Valimai had made headlines due to the persuasion of fans to unveil the first update of the entertainer, as a result of which the film was listed as one of the most anticipated ones. The hashtag #ValimaiUpdate was a hit among Ajith fans and even trended on social media (especially Twitter) for a long period.