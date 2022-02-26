Valimai Day 3 Box Office Collection: Here's How Much The Ajith Starrer Has Earned!

Ever since its release, Valimai has been on a record-smashing spree. The film released on February 24 and opened to an impressive response at the theatres. The actioner starring Ajith Kumar recorded the highest opener of all time beating blockbuster films like Vijay's Mersal, Master, Bigil and Rajinikanth's Darbar, 2.0, Petta and Annaatthe.

Valimai had a thunderous show on day 1 as it collected Rs 36.17 Crore (gross) at the Tamil Nadu box office. On Friday, the film amassed an impressive Rs 24.62 Crore and on Saturday it earned close to Rs 23 Crore, making the total collection of Bheemla Nayak a whopping Rs 83.79 crore. The film's business from other regional circuits has also been phenomenal.

The Ajith-starrer is a cop drama and the star appears in the role of an IPS officer. Apart from the leading man, Valimai also stars Kartikeya Gummakonda, Huma Qureshi, Yogi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Pugazh, Sumithra, Pearle Maaney and Gurbani Judge in pivotal roles.

The film high on action, hit the screen in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. Earlier, fans of the actor in Kerala had expressed their disappointment over the team avoiding the release of the film's Malayalam (dubbed) version. The action flick has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while cinematography and editing are carried out by Nirav Shah and Vijay Velukutty respectively.

On a related note, Ajith will next be seen in H Vinoth-Boney Kapoor's next tentatively titled #AK61, marking the trio's third collaboration after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.