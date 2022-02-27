Valimai Day 4 Box Office Collection: Ajith-H Vinoth's Actioner Gets A Phenomenal Response On Sunday

Fans of Ajith can't help but go gaga over his latest release Valimai, which hit the theatres last Friday. The actioner was easily one of the most anticipated Kollywood films and going by the collection and incessant talks about the entertainer on social media, looks like the long wait was completely worth it.

It is safe to say that the film has stormed the box office as a true-blue superhit. Despite receiving mixed response from the audiences, the film is doing quite well at the ticket windows. On Sunday, fans of the leading man thronged theatres to catch the entertainer, and it surely has reminded netizens of its first-day first shows.

Fans have been celebrating the moment, and seems like most of them were waiting for Sunday to watch the actioner with their family. Well on the last day of the weekend, the film collected a stupendous Rs 30 Crore (approx). Let us tell you that film had acquired Rs 24.62 Crore and Rs 23 Crore on days 2 and 3. On its opening day, i.e. on Thursday, the film opened its account at the box office collecting Rs 36.17 Crore. Notably, the film had already crossed the Rs 100 Crore gross mark at the worldwide box office in three days.

Well, on Monday, the film might witness an expected drop, however, with the way it has been performing so far, seems like Valimai will be able to keep a tight hold at the ticket windows. The film has already become the highest opener (non-holiday opening) in Tamil Nadu. Well, in the list of holiday openings, Vijay's Sarkar stands on top position and is followed by Valimai.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, Valimai stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Gurbani Judge, Yogi Babu, Selva, GM Sundar and Achyuth Kumar in key roles.