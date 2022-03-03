Valimai Day 7 Box Office Collection: Ajith’s Actioner Is Going Strong!

Ajith has been getting stupendous responses for his latest release Valimai. The actioner opened to a record start in Tamil Nadu and collected a staggering Rs 36.17 Crore. With the feat, it also emerged as the highest-grossing film as it surpassed Master starring Thalapathy Vijay. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the film continued its winning streak as it collected Rs 24.62 Crore, Rs 20.56 Crore and Rs 27.83 Crore respectively from the state.

However, starting from Monday, the film saw a downward trend, as its collection figures lowered as expected. On days 5 and 6 (Monday and Tuesday), Valimai garnered Rs 8.45 Crore and Rs 10.90 Crore respectively, making the total collection of the entertainer Rs 128.43 Crore. The film indeed benefitted from the Maha Shivratri holiday, wherein it could collect more moolah than on a weekday.

Now, as per early trends, the film has managed to collect Rs 5 Crore (approx) at the Tamil Nadu box office on Wednesday (day 7). Well, a lot is being predicted about Valimai's closing collection and it remains to be seen what's in store for the team and fans of the leading man. There is definitely quite some hype around the film, and therefore this very factor might help it pull more audiences to the theatres in a long run.

Valimai Day 6 Box Office Collection: Steady Run For Ajith's Film

Valimai Day 5 Box Office Collection: Ajith Kumar's Actioner Struggles On Monday

The actioner's plot centers around an upright cop Arjun, who is assigned to track down a group of outlaw bikers having a criminal background. Upon its release, the film received a thunderous response. Though the film was expected to woo the audience (of course with its content), the Ajith-starrer proved that the hype was mere hoopla that had a lot to do with the leading man's superstardom.

H Vinoth has helmed the project, bankrolled by Boney Kapoor's production banner Bayview Projects LLP in association with Zee Studios.