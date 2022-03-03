Valimai Day 8 Box Office Collection: All You Need To Know About The Film’s Earnings So Far

Valimai has successfully completed a week of its release. The film has been winning hearts for all obvious reasons. The collection hunt of the film has been incredible and going by the figures so far, Valimai is clearly refusing to slow down at any cost. The total first week collection of the film is Rs 133.47 Crore. The actioner opened to a thumping response and collected Rs 36.17 on day 1. As it released on a Thursday, the film enjoyed an extended weekend at the theatres.

On days 2, 3 and 4, it accumulated Rs 24.62 Crore, Rs 20.46 Crore and Rs 27.83 Crore respectively. From Monday, the film saw a decline in its collection, however, the Maha Shivratri holiday helped the film get hold of big numbers at the ticket window. On days 5, 6 and 7, Valimai raked in Rs 8.45 Crore, Rs 10.90 Crore and Rs 5.04 Crore respectively. Well, on day 8 (Thursday), the film managed to acquire a gross collection close to Rs 9 Crore from the Tamil Nadu box office.

Crossing Rs 100 Crore mark in Tamil Nadu is in itself a huge achievement. Valimai has evidently become the first big hit of 2022. For the unversed, this is Ajith's second Rs 100 Crore grosser after Viswasam. On the other hand, the film has already crossed Rs 165 Crore at the worldwide box office. It is to be noted that despite achieving a record-breaking collection in Tamil Nadu, the film has failed to make an impression among the Hindi audiences.

H Vinoth has helmed Valimai, which is bankrolled by renowned producer Boney Kapoor under his banner Bayview Projects LLP in association with Zee Studios. Kartikeya Gummakonda and Huma Qureshi are the supporting actors of the entertainer.