Valimai Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Finally, the day has arrived. Valimai is out in theatres after nearly three years. The action drama starring Ajith in the lead role, released on February 24 (Thursday). The film has been getting incredible response from the audiences with many praising its action sequences, storyline and of course the performances of the actors. Apart from its release and positive response from all quarters, what has also caught the attention of netizens is its leak on the internet.

According to reports, Valimai has leaked on various infamous piracy-based websites, which might now impact its collection hunt at the box office. Learning the news about the leak, fans and followers of the leading man took to their social media handles to request netizens and audiences to not promote piracy through any means, and to encourage the virtuous process of viewing.

Well, Valimai is not the first film to get leaked online. Earlier, OTT and theatrical releases like Doctor, Annaatthe, Maanaadu, Master, Jai Bhim, Navarasa, Soorarai Pottru and Enemy also had fallen prey to piracy. Leaks of films, especially Tamil have become a huge headache for filmmakers and bankrollers and looks like it is high time to tighten up the security in theatres and multiplexes so as to ensure safe viewing.

The crime-action thriller is directed by H Vinoth and backed by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP in association with Zee Studios (co-producers and distributors). Valimai features Kartikeya Gummakonda and Huma Qureshi in important roles, while Bani, Sumithra, Raj Ayyappa, Chaitra Reddy, Pugazh, Yogi Babu and Dhruvan are the supporting actors.

Valimai follows a police officer who is assigned to track down a group of outlaw bikers having a criminal background.

On a related note, Ajith will next be seen in H Vinoth's yet another actioner tentatively titled #AK61. More details about the upcoming film are yet to be made official.