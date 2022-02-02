Valimai Gets New Release Date, Ajith Starrer To Grace The Theatres On February 24!

Weeks after announcing release postponement, the makers of Valimai have now declared a new date much to the surprise of Ajith fans and followers. The actioner is arriving earlier than expected, as it is all set to hit the big screens on February 24. Yes, you read that right!

Unveiling the new release date, Boney Kapoor wrote on Twitter, "Actions speak louder than words. The wait is well & truly over. Feel the power on 24 Feb, in cinemas worldwide." In the tweet, he tagged the core team members of the film and shared hashtags including #Valimai, #Valimai240222 and #ValimaiFromFeb24.

As per the new poster, the film will be releasing in languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada. Evidently, the new poster unveiled to announce the release date has also disappointed the actor's fans in Kerala, as according to it the film will not be releasing in Malayalam. Surprised netizens have also been sharing their thoughts on the film skipping its release in the language, despite Ajith having a huge fan base in the state.

Though the real reason behind picking February 24 is not known, looks like the makers have decided the date after contemplating the release of biggies in Tollywood including RRR, Radhe Shyam, Acharya, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Bheemla Nayak, which have already reserved dates for March and April. Notably, the makers of Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak have announced two release dates i.e. February 25 and April 1, and if everything goes well and good, the rural entertainer will hit the cinemas this month and if so, it will definitely have a huge clash with Valimai at the theatres.

Directed by H Vinoth, Valimai has Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Gurbani Judge, Yogi Babu, Selva, GM Sundar and Achyuth Kumar appearing in key roles. The Ajith-starrer was previously slated to release on January 14 coinciding with Pongal.