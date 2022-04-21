Valimai, Maanaadu & Etharkkum Thunindhavan To Have Their World Television Premiere On May 1

Yes, you read that right! Valimai, Maanaadu and Etharkkum Thunindhavan, the three highly talked about Kollywood biggies will hit the mini-screen very soon. According to the latest report, the films will have their world television premiere on May 1, Sunday. Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Maanaadu and Valimai will be telecast on Sun TV, Vijay TV and Zee Tamil respectively. Notably, ET starring Suriya and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead roles released in theatres on March 10, while Valimai made it to the screens on February 24. Maanaadu on the other hand, hit the marquee on November 25 last year.

Maanaadu, the Silambarasan-starrer was highly praised for its unconventional concept and exceptional performances. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the science fiction thriller featured Kalyani Priyadarshan in the other lead role. The film follows Abdul Khaaliq (Silambarasan) who is stuck in a time loop and is forced to live the same day over and over again. The film has SJ Suryah playing a key role.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan, the Pandiraj directorial follows a lawyer who takes on a crime ring preying on women. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the action thriller has Vinay Rai playing the main antagonist, while senior actor Sathyaraj appears in a crucial role.

Last but not least, Valimai, the maiden post-pandemic release of Ajith Kumar is helmed by H Vinoth and backed by Boney Kapoor. The high octane actioner has Ajith playing an upright police officer from Madurai who comes to Chennai to solve a crucial case involving a gang of deadly bikers. Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi and Tollywood star Kartikeya Gummakonda play key roles in the film. Notably, the film marked H Vinoth, Ajith and Boney's second collaboration after their 2019 courtroom drama Nerkonda Paarvai.