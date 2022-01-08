Valimai: Music Composer Ghibran Replaces Yuvan Shankar Raja Due To THIS Reason!

Ajith's most awaited film Valimai was supposed to hit the theatres during Pongal on January 13, 2022. However, owing to the pandemic situation, the makers were forced to postpone the release date. Well, if the latest reports are anything to go by, the team has already rejected a 300 crore offer from a leading OTT platform for the actioner's direct release.

With the buzz going viral on social media, fans have been requesting the makers to not accept any of the OTT offers so that they can finally watch their idol on the big screen. Amid all the hustle and bustle, what has also caught the attention of netizens is a rumour about Ghibran's replacement with Yuvan Shankar Raja. Yes, you read that right! If the latest grapevine is to be believed, the songs of Valimai are composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while Ghibran has replaced him to tune the background score of the film. Reportedly, the director and producer of the film H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor respectively were not impressed with the BGM tuned by Yuvan and had requested him to come up with a new version. However, owing to reasons unknown, the makers later decided to rope in Ghibran. For the unversed, the composer has earlier worked with the director for Theeran Adhigaram Ondru

Yuvan Shankar on the other hand is known as the king of background music and the latest buzz about him not working on Valimai's background score has surely disappointed his legion of fans. Well, as the rumour becomes the talk of the town, one will have to wait and watch to see if the makers come out with an official statement regarding his replacement.

Produced under Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios, Valimai also features Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Gurbani Judge, Sumithra, Yogi Babu, Selva and GM Sundar.