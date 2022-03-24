Valimai Plagiarism Row: H Vinoth To File Defamation Suit Of Rs 10 Crore Against Kollywood Film Producer

Not
too
long
ago,
Kollywood
producer
Ananda
Krishnan
filed
a
copyright
infringement
case
against
the
makers
of
Valimai,
claiming
that
the
team
has
taken
inspiration
from
his
2016
film
Metro.
According
to
reports,
he
claimed
that
the
storylines
of
the
two
films
were
quite
similar
and
the
Ajith-starrer
was
crafted
without
seeking
the
makers' permission.
In
the
suit
filed
in
Madras
High
Court,
the
producer
even
demanded
a
ban
on
Valimai's
OTT
release.
Later,
the
court
refused
to
grant
an
injunction
asserting
that
there
is
no
proof
for
copyright
infringement.
Well
now,
looks
like
Valimai's
director
H
Vinoth
has
turned
the
tables,
as
the
latest
reports
suggest
he
will
soon
be
filing
a
defamation
case
against
Metro's
producer
seeking
Rs
10
Crore
as
compensation.
Reportedly,
he
revealed
the
same
during
a
media
interaction,
where
he
also
stated
that
Valimai
is
completely
based
on
real-life
events
and
was
made
after
thorough
research.
Backed
by
Boney
Kapoor
under
Bayview
Projects
LLP,
the
film
also
stars
Huma
Qureshi
and
Kartikeya
Gummakonda.
The
film
hit
the
theatres
on
February
24
and
opened
to
a
mixed
response,
however,
it
did
exceptionally
well
at
the
ticket
windows.
Valimai
follows
Arjun
(Ajith),
an
upright
police
officer
from
Madurai
who
comes
to
Chennai
to
solve
a
crucial
case
involving
a
gang
of
deadly
bikers.
On
a
related
note,
Valimai
will
start
streaming
on
ZEE5
from
March
25.