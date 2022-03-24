Valimai Plagiarism Row: H Vinoth To File Defamation Suit Of Rs 10 Crore Against Kollywood Film Producer

Not too long ago, Kollywood producer Ananda Krishnan filed a copyright infringement case against the makers of Valimai, claiming that the team has taken inspiration from his 2016 film Metro. According to reports, he claimed that the storylines of the two films were quite similar and the Ajith-starrer was crafted without seeking the makers' permission. In the suit filed in Madras High Court, the producer even demanded a ban on Valimai's OTT release. Later, the court refused to grant an injunction asserting that there is no proof for copyright infringement.

Well now, looks like Valimai's director H Vinoth has turned the tables, as the latest reports suggest he will soon be filing a defamation case against Metro's producer seeking Rs 10 Crore as compensation. Reportedly, he revealed the same during a media interaction, where he also stated that Valimai is completely based on real-life events and was made after thorough research.

Backed by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP, the film also stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda. The film hit the theatres on February 24 and opened to a mixed response, however, it did exceptionally well at the ticket windows. Valimai follows Arjun (Ajith), an upright police officer from Madurai who comes to Chennai to solve a crucial case involving a gang of deadly bikers.

On a related note, Valimai will start streaming on ZEE5 from March 25.