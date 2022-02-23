Valimai Pre-Booking Report: Sensational Start For Ajith Starrer At Tamil Nadu Box Office

The Valimai frenzy is not ready to die down yet. The high-profile actioner, for which fans have been waiting for nearly two years, will soon hit the cinemas. Starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, the film will release on February 25 (Thursday). Well, as the film gears up for its massive release, its pre-booking has grabbed eyeballs for all the obvious reasons.

According to reports, Valimai's advance booking in Tamil Nadu has been getting a stupendous response. Reportedly, more than 95% of tickets have been booked for day 1 in the state. Surprisingly, due to reasons unknown, the response for the pre-booking in states including Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are below average. On the flip side, the pre-booking for the film in Mumbai is absolutely dull.

Well, with Valimai's exceptional pre-booking report (of Tamil Nadu) going viral on social media, fans are expecting the film to weave magic at the box office, especially on its opening day. On the other hand, its dull ticket sales in other states have high chances of affecting its total collection. Having said that, if Valimai manages to receive an excellent response from the audiences on day 1, it might help the film pull more crowd to the theatres. As for now, fans are trending hashtag #ValimaiFDFS to welcome their idol to the theatres after a long hiatus. For the unversed, Valimai marks Ajith's first film to release post the pandemic. He was previously seen in the courtroom drama Nerkonda Paarvai, which was also helmed by H Vinoth.

Talking about Valimai, the film stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Gurbani Judge, Yogi Babu, Selva, GM Sundar and Achyuth Kumar in key roles. As per the latest poster, the film will release in languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

The Ajith-starrer was previously slated to release on January 14 coinciding with Pongal, but was postponed due to the pandemic.