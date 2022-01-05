Valimai Release: Ajith-H Vinoth’s Actioner To Get Postponed?

Ajith's Valimai is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated films of the year. As per the previous announcement by the makers, the film will be hitting the cinemas on January 13 as a Pongal special. However, now, looks like the team might postpone the film's release, given the restrictions imposed in Tamil Nadu by the state government.

As per the latest buzz, the film will soon announce the release postponement. Reportedly, the makers have decided to postpone Valimai's release owing to the Tamil Nadu government's recent decision to close down cinemas halls due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. A few days back, the government had announced new curbs that included 50% occupancy in cinema halls, hotels and restaurants.

Well, with just a week left for the film's release, chances are high that the makers might opt for a release postponement. Reportedly, the team is now waiting for the official announcement of the Tamil Nadu government post which they will take a call regarding the film's release.

If Valimai gets postponed, it will mark the film's second deferral. Earlier, the film was slated to hit the theatres on November 12, coinciding with the eve of Diwali, however, the pandemic-induced lockdown had forced the makers to reschedule the release.

Written and directed by H Vinoth, the film features an ensemble cast including Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Gurbani Judge, Sumithra, Yogi Babu, Selva, GM Sundar, Achyuth Kumar, Raj Ayyappa, Pearle Maaney, Dhruvan, Chaitra Reddy, Pavel Navageethan and Pugazh. Backed by Boney Kapoor, the film marks the helmer's second collaboration with the leading man after their 2019 courtroom drama Nerkonda Paarvai, an official Tamil remake of Bollywood flick Pink that starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

Produced under Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios, Valimai will mark Ajith's first film to release post the pandemic.