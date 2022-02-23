Valimai Twitter Review: 10 Tweets You Must Read Before Watching Ajith's Action-Packed Entertainer

Ironically, it's raining #ValimaiUpdate(s) on social media! Ajith's Valimai has just graced the cinemas and fans can't keep calm. The first day first show of the actioner kicked off at the crack of dawn. Fans of the leading man and general audiences have been flocking at the theatres like crazy. Many have also been sharing their thoughts on the film through the internet. Going by the reviews online, the film has put its best foot forward to win the hearts of the audiences.

Netizens have been pouring in congratulatory wishes to the team, with many praising the unique concept, gripping storyline, performances of the actors, especially Ajith (of course), heart-pounding action sequences and last but not the least, the technicalities including music and cinematography. Well, as stupendous reviews for the film take the internet by storm, it is quite evident that Valimai has now got the key element to pull the audiences to the theatres. The positive word of mouth and critics' reviews might also help the film attract the attention of the masses.

On a related note, more than 95% of Valimai movie tickets were sold for day 1 in Tamil Nadu through advance booking, and looks like the Ajith-starrer might be able to break the record collection of Thalapathy Vijay's Master. Directed by H Vinoth, the excellently arrayed drama is produced by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP in association with Zee Studios. Released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, the film features a star-studded cast consisting of Huma Qureshi, Bani, Sumithra, Raj Ayyappa, Chaitra Reddy, Pugazh, Yogi Babu, Dhruvan and Dinesh Prabhakar. Telugu actor Kartikeya Gummakonda, who is making his debut in Kollywood with Valimai, is the main antagonist of the entertainer.

As Valimai becomes the talk of the town for all obvious reasons, take a look at 10 tweets that you need to read before watching the film.

On a related note, Valimai released on Thursday (February 24)