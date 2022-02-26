Valimai: Yogi Babu's Scenes Chopped From The Ajith Kumar Starrer?

Valimai, the action thriller that features Ajith Kumar has had a massive opening at the box office. The project, which marked the second collaboration of Ajith and director H Vinoth, has impressed both the fans of the actor, as well as the action film lovers. However, Valimai is now creating quite a stir on the internet with comedian Yogi Babu's role in the film.

To the unversed, initially, it was reported that Yogi Babu is playing a pivotal role in the Ajith Kumar starrer. The makers had mentioned the actor's name in the cast list which was officially revealed after the launch of the H Vinoth directorial. However, Yogi Babu was not seen in Valimai when it finally hit the theatres.

While some reports suggest that the comedian had made a cameo appearance in the movie and his parts were chopped from Valimai due to its excessive duration. The netizens are now expecting the makers to release the Valimai deleted scenes featuring Yogi Babu, very soon.

But, some other reports suggest that the makers of the Ajith Kumar starrer decided to remove his portions from the film due to issues regarding the salary and call sheet. However, both Yogi Babu and the Valimai team have not reacted to any of these reports so far. If the actor was a part of the H Vinoth directorial, the project would have marked his fourth collaboration with Ajith after Veeram, Vedalam, and Vivekam.