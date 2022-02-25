Valimali: The Ajith Kumar Starrer To Get Trimmed By 15 Minutes

Valimai,
the
action
thriller
that
features
Ajith
Kumar
in
the
lead
role,
has
been
receiving
positive
reviews.
The
movie,
which
marked,
Ajith's
second
collaboration
with
director
H
Vinoth
and
producer
Boney
Kapoor,
has
got
a
record
opening
at
the
box
office.
As
per
the
latest
reports,
Valimai
is
now
getting
trimmed
by
15
minutes.
According
to
the
report
published
by
Pinkvilla,
Ajith
Kumar,
H
Vinoth,
and
Boney
Kapoor
got
to
know
about
the
complaints
regarding
the
duration
of
the
second
half
of
Valimai.
So,
the
leading
man,
director,
and
producer
voluntarily
decided
to
trim
a
few
portions
from
the
second
half.
"Since
it
was
constructive
feedback
from
multiple
places,
the
team
has
voluntarily
decided
to
trim
the
film.
While
Tamil
version
has
been
cut
short
by
12
minutes,
the
Hindi
version
has
been
trimmed
by
15
minutes," said
the
sources
close
to
Valimai
in
an
exclusive
interaction
with
Pinkvilla.
Along
with
the
15
minutes,
the
makers
have
also
decided
to
remove
the
song
'Naanga
Vera
Maari'
from
the
Hindi
version
of
Valimai,
which
makes
a
cut
of
18
minutes
in
total.