Valimali: The Ajith Kumar Starrer To Get Trimmed By 15 Minutes

Valimai, the action thriller that features Ajith Kumar in the lead role, has been receiving positive reviews. The movie, which marked, Ajith's second collaboration with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor, has got a record opening at the box office. As per the latest reports, Valimai is now getting trimmed by 15 minutes.

According to the report published by Pinkvilla, Ajith Kumar, H Vinoth, and Boney Kapoor got to know about the complaints regarding the duration of the second half of Valimai. So, the leading man, director, and producer voluntarily decided to trim a few portions from the second half.

"Since it was constructive feedback from multiple places, the team has voluntarily decided to trim the film. While Tamil version has been cut short by 12 minutes, the Hindi version has been trimmed by 15 minutes," said the sources close to Valimai in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla. Along with the 15 minutes, the makers have also decided to remove the song 'Naanga Vera Maari' from the Hindi version of Valimai, which makes a cut of 18 minutes in total.