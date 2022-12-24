Varisu Audio Launch: A Look At Our 'Nenjil Kudi Irukkum' Vijay's Iconic Speeches

The stage is set! We are just minutes away from witnessing the grand audio launch of Vijay's upcoming movie Varisu. It was announced by the movie's production house a couple of days back that the audio tracks of the upcoming movie will be launched in a grand event on Saturday. Starting from his "kutty stories" to the he addresses his fans, Vijay has always made his fans go gaga.

Now that we are waiting for Vijay to say the words, "En Nenjil Kudiyirukkum," let us take a look at some of his most iconic moments during the previous audio launches of his movies.

Mersal's audio launch: When he advised his fans to ignore the negativity

During the audio launch of Mersal, Vijay addressed his fans as "Nanba" and gave them a little piece of advice. He said, "I often meet my fans and friends and the common question that they have for me is how I deal with Negativity. I always tell them how I do it, and now I am going to tell you all. Just Ignore them. Ignore them totally. People who want to spread negativity will do so until they get tired after which they will stop it. If we don't respond to them, it will make our life easier."

Bigil audio launch: When he started the speech with a song

One of the most popular songs of Vijay is "Nenjukkula Kudiyirukkum" from the movie Bigil. And during its audio launch, Vijay started his speech by singing the song and made the fans go berserk.

Sarkar audio launch: When he spoke about "Usupethuravan and Kadupethuravan"

Vijay set the stage on fire when addressed those who irritate others during the audio launch of his movie Sarkar. He said, "Usupethuravan kitta ummunum, kadupethuravan kitta gammunum irundh vaazhka jammunu irukkum (If you stay calm when people irritate you, your life will be successful)"