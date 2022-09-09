Varisu First Single To Release On Diwali? Here’s What We Know

The first single of Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu might be a Diwali release. Music composer Thaman being a Vijay fan, he will definitely give a super hit song. And of course, if Vijay is there, dance will be there too! His fans are just crazy and if there is Vijay's song release, they will even make a normal day as grand as Diwali. So, I can only imagine the level of celebrations and fireworks if the song is releasing on Diwali itself. But the worst thing that happened to Varisu is some footages that were leaaked from the sets. Considering this leak, the team should be careful in protecting the song from their own crew.

Thaman already told in an interview with a media portal, "It will be a beautiful, tailor-made film for Thalapathy. Vamsi has come up with a heart warming story. Vijay is a fantastic performer and I just love his dialogue delivery, dance and everything he does. We planned for 6 songs in total. May be we can add one more song. The film is getting very emotional and more beautiful. I just wanted to be around the heat and so I went to the location. I was just blown away with the way Vamsi is filming it with Thalapathy and all the other stars like Sarathkumar, Prabhu & Sanghavi."

Actor Vijay, the master who knows the hearts of his fans, will never fail to entertain them. Even at the age of 48, he looks absolutely stunning and his fitness level is just awesome. Already three official posters of the film are out. Though the first look poster made us feel like a candid wedding photograph, the second one met the expectations with a brilliant pose of Thalapathy with kids around him; and the third poster was just another normal bike-pose-by-a-hero poster. If that is a well-planned marketing strategy to keep the expectations low, it worked really well. Let's hope this single on Diwali to be a dance number to impress Thalapathy Vijay fans in every house. Even though the news about the single is not official yet, there is a strong buzz about it on the internet.