Varisu Producer Dil Raju Calls Vijay 'Number One' Star; Blue Sattai Maran Asks 'Then Who Is Number 2?'

There has been a clash between Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar fans on social media over the theater issue. Now producer Dil Raju has criticized distributors for not giving enough theaters in Tamil Nadu.

Then...Who is Number 2....



Ajith, Kamal, Rajini or CSK? pic.twitter.com/tfj59T6wm8 — Blue Sattai Maran (@tamiltalkies) December 16, 2022

Varisu is a movie directed by Vamshi Paidipally, produced by Dil Raju, starring Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna and others. As the shooting of the film is over and the final stages are underway, the film is set for a Pongal release. Similarly, Thunivu is a movie produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by H Vinod starring Ajith Kumar. The film is also releasing in theaters for Pongal. After many years, Vijay and Ajith's films are going head-to-head, and fans are eagerly anticipating.

But the film's producer Dil Raju has said that Varisu is facing a problem in getting theatres. While Beast was distributed by Udayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant, this time he is distributing the film Thunivu. Red Giant Movies started the work for this 4 months ago. Meanwhile, Varisu is being released in Tamil Nadu by Lalit Kumar, producer of Seven Screen Studios.

In this situation, there are various reports that Red Giant has booked more theaters for Thunivu. Varisu filmmaker Dil Raju has clearly broken this issue.

Dil Raju, who has given an interview recently to a media portal, said, "Varisu movie is not getting theaters in Tamil Nadu when compared to Thunivu. They say that theaters will be divided equally. But according to various reports, Vijay is the number one star in Tamil Nadu. Ajith Kumar is next to him. So Varisu movie needs more theaters. I am going to directly ask Udhayanidhi Stalin regarding this.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's Redgiant Movies, which is releasing Ajith's Thunivu, has locked up more theaters for Thunivu and is refusing to give enough theaters to Varisu. Allocating enough theaters to release Varisu equals the strength. Because it's business."

In this situation, it has been reported that producer Dil Raju has come to Chennai yesterday to talk about this. There has been a clash between Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar fans on social media over this theater issue. To add fuel to the fire, Blue Sattai Maran started trolling Vijay and Ajith with his hilarious tweets.

He initially posted Dil Raju's video interview clip with the caption, "Vijay is the number 1 actor. So his film should be given a lot of screens - Varisu producer Dil Raju."

Later in another post Blue Sattai Maran asks in his own style, "Then...Who is Number 2.... Ajith, Kamal, Rajini or CSK?"

These trolls from the famous film critic is being shared widely on the internet. Neutral netizens started enjoying the fight between Vijay and Ajith fans.