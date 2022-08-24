Varisu Song Leak: Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna's Dance Number Goes Viral

Varisu, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is now making headlines again with another leak. The Varisu song leaked online on August 24, Wednesday, to the dismay of the team members and Thalapathy Vijay fans. The celebrated star is shaking legs with leading lady Rashmika Mandanna in the leaked song, which is a dance number.

The 27-second long Varisu song features Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in traditional maroon and black outfits. The video, which doesn't have sound, is clearly leaded from the editing table of the film. The crucial parts of Varisu are leaking online for the third time now. Earlier, the shooting video of the film and an emotional scene featuring Thalapaythy Vijay were leaked online.

Dil Raju, the producer of Varisu immediately took to his official pages and requested netizens not to circulate the leaked video online. "Team #Varisu requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it," reads his Twitter post.