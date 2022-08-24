Varisu Song Leak: Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna's Dance Number Goes Viral

Varisu,
the
Thalapathy
Vijay
starrer
is
now
making
headlines
again
with
another
leak.
The
Varisu
song
leaked
online
on
August
24,
Wednesday,
to
the
dismay
of
the
team
members
and
Thalapathy
Vijay
fans.
The
celebrated
star
is
shaking
legs
with
leading
lady
Rashmika
Mandanna
in
the
leaked
song,
which
is
a
dance
number.
The
27-second
long
Varisu
song
features
Thalapathy
Vijay
and
Rashmika
Mandanna
in
traditional
maroon
and
black
outfits.
The
video,
which
doesn't
have
sound,
is
clearly
leaded
from
the
editing
table
of
the
film.
The
crucial
parts
of
Varisu
are
leaking
online
for
the
third
time
now.
Earlier,
the
shooting
video
of
the
film
and
an
emotional
scene
featuring
Thalapaythy
Vijay
were
leaked
online.
Dil
Raju,
the
producer
of
Varisu
immediately
took
to
his
official
pages
and
requested
netizens
not
to
circulate
the
leaked
video
online.
"Team
#Varisu
requests
you
all
not
to
forward/share
any
leaked
content
If
u
come
across
leaked
clips
from
the
movie,
please
don't
share
it," reads
his
Twitter
post.