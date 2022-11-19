Varisu Update: Thalapathy Vijay's Bilingual Film Cast & Crew Moves To Ladakh For A Ten Day Schedule!

Thalapathy Vijay's Telugu debut film Varisu AKA Vaarasudu, under the direction of Vamshi Paidipally, is gearing up for a grand Pongal/Sankranthi release. The movie, which is being shot as a Tamil and Telugu bilingual, will mark Vamshi's Tamil debut as a director and Dil Raju as the producer.

According to the latest buzz, the movie's shooting is happening at a fast pace, and the entire crew flew down to Ladakh to shoot a few important sequences. The unit led by Vamshi are out on a ten day schedule at Ladakh, where they will shoot a few montage sequences on Vijay.

Rashmika Mandanna was roped in as the film's female lead opposite Vijay. A first single titled 'Ranjithame' was released recently, and it has been doing great on YouTube. Fans of the actor are eager to see the chemistry between Rashmika and Vijay on the screen. Rashmika is a huge fan of Vijay, and she expressed excitement at being cast opposite him.

The film stars an ensemble actors like Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Sangitha, Srikanth, Khushbu, Sneha, Yogi Babu, Shaam, R Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Ganesh Venkatraman, Sriman, John Vijay and Sanjana Sarathy among others in pivotal roles.

Varisu's story has been co-written by Ahishor Solomon along with director Vamshi Paidipally. KL Praveen is the editor of Varisu and Vivek penned the film's dialogues. Karthik Palani cranked the camera. Thaman S composed the film's music and background score. Dil Raju produced the film under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Varisu's digital rights are bagged by Amazon Prime Video.