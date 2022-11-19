Varisu Update: Thalapathy Vijay's Bilingual Film Cast & Crew Moves To Ladakh For A Ten Day Schedule!

Thalapathy
Vijay's
Telugu
debut
film
Varisu
AKA
Vaarasudu,
under
the
direction
of
Vamshi
Paidipally,
is
gearing
up
for
a
grand
Pongal/Sankranthi
release.
The
movie,
which
is
being
shot
as
a
Tamil
and
Telugu
bilingual,
will
mark
Vamshi's
Tamil
debut
as
a
director
and
Dil
Raju
as
the
producer.
According
to
the
latest
buzz,
the
movie's
shooting
is
happening
at
a
fast
pace,
and
the
entire
crew
flew
down
to
Ladakh
to
shoot
a
few
important
sequences.
The
unit
led
by
Vamshi
are
out
on
a
ten
day
schedule
at
Ladakh,
where
they
will
shoot
a
few
montage
sequences
on
Vijay.
Rashmika
Mandanna
was
roped
in
as
the
film's
female
lead
opposite
Vijay.
A
first
single
titled
'Ranjithame'
was
released
recently,
and
it
has
been
doing
great
on
YouTube.
Fans
of
the
actor
are
eager
to
see
the
chemistry
between
Rashmika
and
Vijay
on
the
screen.
Rashmika
is
a
huge
fan
of
Vijay,
and
she
expressed
excitement
at
being
cast
opposite
him.
The
film
stars
an
ensemble
actors
like
Prakash
Raj,
Jayasudha,
Sangitha,
Srikanth,
Khushbu,
Sneha,
Yogi
Babu,
Shaam,
R
Sarathkumar,
Prabhu,
Ganesh
Venkatraman,
Sriman,
John
Vijay
and
Sanjana
Sarathy
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
Varisu's
story
has
been
co-written
by
Ahishor
Solomon
along
with
director
Vamshi
Paidipally.
KL
Praveen
is
the
editor
of
Varisu
and
Vivek
penned
the
film's
dialogues.
Karthik
Palani
cranked
the
camera.
Thaman
S
composed
the
film's
music
and
background
score.
Dil
Raju
produced
the
film
under
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
banner.
Varisu's
digital
rights
are
bagged
by
Amazon
Prime
Video.