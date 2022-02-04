Veeramae Vaagai Soodum Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Veeramae Vaagai Soodum has become the latest film to get leaked online on infamous piracy based websites. The action thriller headlined by Vishal has been leaked on websites and platforms including Tamilrockers, Movierulz and Telegram.

The sudden leak of the film just hours after its wide release, might mostly impact its box office collection. Well, Veeramae Vaagai Soodum is not the first film to get leaked online. Earlier, theatrical and OTT releases like Doctor, Jai Bhim, Maanaadu, Annaatthe, Thalaivi, etc., were also leaked on these platforms. In fact, Vishal's previous release Enemy co-starring Arya, Mirnalini Ravi and Mamta Mohandas too had fallen prey to piracy.

Coming back to Veeramae Vaagai Soodum, the film helmed by Thu Pa Saravanan features an ensemble cast including Yogi Babu, Baburaj, G Marimuthu, VIS Jayapalan, Akilan S Pushpraj, RNR Manohar (late actor), Elango Kumaravel, Kavitha Bharathi and Tulasi. Dimple Hayathi, who was previously seen in the 2019 film Devi 2 plays the female lead in the action thriller. Veeramae Vaagai Soodum's principal photography began in May 2021, and the shoot was wrapped up last month.

The technical team of the film consists of music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, editor NB Srikanth and cinematographer Kavin Raj. The actioner's satellite rights have been sold to ZEE while the digital rights are bought by ZEE5. Veeramae Vaagai Soodum was released on February 4 (Friday) in Tamil along with its dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Well, the film marks Vishal's second film to release post the pandemic after Chakra and Enemy. He will next be seen in Laththi, Thupparivaalan 2 and Mark Antony.