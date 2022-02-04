Veeramae Vaagai Soodum Twitter Review: Here’s How Vishal’s Film Is Performing At The Theatres!

Vishal's highly anticipated film Veeramae Vaagai Soodum has finally graced the theatres. The actioner, written and helmed by Thu Pa Saravanan was released on Friday (February 4). Though the film was expected to hit the theatres on January 26, the makers postponed it to the now released date.

The film high on emotions and stunts have been getting impressive reviews from the theatres. Fans and followers of the star who watched Veeramae Vaagai Soodum's first-day first show have been sharing positive reviews online, and going by those, looks like the film was worth all the wait. His intense acting chops, action prowess and chemistry with the leading lady Dimple Hayathi, have been getting much love from fans and general audiences too. The film's background score and performances of the other actors have also received huge thumbs up from the cine-goers.

The action thriller produced by Vishal under the banner Vishal Film Factory in association with Malik Streams Corporation also stars Yogi Babu, Baburaj, G Marimuthu, VIS Jayapalan, Akilan S Pushparaj, Elango Kumaravel, Raveena Ravi, Kavitha Bharathi and Tulasi in pivotal roles. Notably, Veeramae Vaagai Soodum is RNR Manohar's last film. The actor-director breathed his last on November 17, 2021, following COVID-19 complications.

Veeramae Vaagai Soodum has been released in Tamil along with its dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The film marks music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja's eleventh collaboration with Vishal after films like Sandakozhi, Thimiru, Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai, Avan Ivan, Samar and others. So far, the Vishal-starrer's two tracks including 'Rise of a Common Man' (Theme Music) and 'Thithikkirathe Kangal' have been released. Their other language versions were also released along with the original.

Well, as Veeramae Vaagai Soodum becomes the talk of the town, let us see what Twitterati have to say about Vishal's film.

