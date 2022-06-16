    For Quick Alerts
      Veetla Vishesham Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

      Veetla Vishesham is a family comedy-drama directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan. The movie is an official remake of 2018 Hindi film Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was released on June 17 in theatres across the world.

      Veetla Vishesham, which translates to an event in the house, is about the plight of a middle-aged mother and father played by Urvashi and Sathyaraj, getting pregnant with another child while their other two sons are in their prime youth.

      The movie is certified with a clean U by the Film Certification Board. Soorarai Pottru fame Aparna Balamurali, Pavitra Lokesh, Yogi Babu, and others played prominent roles in the film.

      The movie, which has opened to a positive response at the box office, is pirated within hours of theatrical release. Several websites have been circulating the links containing good quality video content of Veetla Vishesham. The movie leaks have become rampant and there are no concrete measures to contain this.

      Coming back to the film, music for it is composed by Girishh Gopalakrishnan. Selva RK worked as an editor for the film that has cinematography by Karthik Muthukumar. The original story of the film is by Akshat Ghildial and Shantanu Srivastava. Dialogues are penned by RJ Balaji. Lyrics for the film's songs are rendered by Pa Vijay. Boney Kapoor has produced the movie under Bay View Projects and Zee Studios in association with Romeo Pictures.

      Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 15:00 [IST]
      X