Veetla Vishesham OTT Release Date and Time: RJ Balaji-Sathyaraj's Comedy Entertainer Will Stream On Zee5 Tamil

Veetla Vishesham is a family comedy-drama directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan. The movie is an official remake of 2018's Hindi film Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was released on June 17 in theatres to a positive response.

Urvashi and Sathyaraj play the elderly couple who get pregnant with a child while they already parent two boys who are in their youth. The following events that unfurl form the story of Veetla Vishesham.

The movie, after completing a successful theatrical run will now be available for the viewers to stream digitally. Veetla Vishesham will start streaming on Zee5 Tamil exclusively starting July 15.

Confirming the same, the producer of Veetla Vishesham, Boney Kapoor tweeted:

Elated to announce that the biggest family entertainer will be releasing on the 15th of July. Watch it only on Zee5 Premium. Launching the trailer today at 5pm on Zee5, stay tuned.

Music for the film is composed by Girishh Gopalakrishnan. Selva RK worked as an editor for the film that has cinematography by Karthik Muthukumar. The original story of the film is by Akshat Ghildial and Shantanu Srivastava. Dialogues are penned by RJ Balaji. Lyrics for the film's songs are rendered by Pa Vijay. After a positive response from the theatres now RJ Balaji movie is ready entertain audience in ott platfrom.