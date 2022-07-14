    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Veetla Vishesham OTT Release Date and Time: RJ Balaji-Sathyaraj's Comedy Entertainer Will Stream On Zee5 Tamil

      By
      |

      Veetla Vishesham is a family comedy-drama directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan. The movie is an official remake of 2018's Hindi film Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was released on June 17 in theatres to a positive response.

      Music for the film is composed by Girishh Gopalakrishnan. Selva RK worked as an editor for the film that has cinematography by Karthik Muthukumar. The original story of the film is by Akshat Ghildial and Shantanu Srivastava. Dialogues are penned by RJ Balaji. Lyrics for the films songs are rendered by Pa Vijay.

      Urvashi and Sathyaraj play the elderly couple who get pregnant with a child while they already parent two boys who are in their youth. The following events that unfurl form the story of Veetla Vishesham.

      Music for the film is composed by Girishh Gopalakrishnan. Selva RK worked as an editor for the film that has cinematography by Karthik Muthukumar. The original story of the film is by Akshat Ghildial and Shantanu Srivastava. Dialogues are penned by RJ Balaji. Lyrics for the films songs are rendered by Pa Vijay.

      The movie, after completing a successful theatrical run will now be available for the viewers to stream digitally. Veetla Vishesham will start streaming on Zee5 Tamil exclusively starting July 15.

      Confirming the same, the producer of Veetla Vishesham, Boney Kapoor tweeted:

      Music for the film is composed by Girishh Gopalakrishnan. Selva RK worked as an editor for the film that has cinematography by Karthik Muthukumar. The original story of the film is by Akshat Ghildial and Shantanu Srivastava. Dialogues are penned by RJ Balaji. Lyrics for the film's songs are rendered by Pa Vijay. After a positive response from the theatres now RJ Balaji movie is ready entertain audience in ott platfrom.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X