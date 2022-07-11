Veetla Vishesham OTT Release Date and Time: RJ Balaji-Sathyaraj's Comedy Entertainer Will Stream On Zee5 Tamil

Veetla
Vishesham
is
a
family
comedy-drama
directed
by
RJ
Balaji
and
NJ
Saravanan.
The
movie
is
an
official
remake
of
2018's
Hindi
film
Badhaai
Ho,
starring
Ayushmann
Khurrana.
The
film
was
released
on
June
17
in
theatres
to
a
positive
response.
Urvashi
and
Sathyaraj
play
the
elderly
couple
who
get
pregnant
with
a
child
while
they
already
parent
two
boys
who
are
in
their
youth.
The
following
events
that
unfurl
form
the
story
of
Veetla
Vishesham.
The
movie,
after
completing
a
successful
theatrical
run
will
now
be
available
for
the
viewers
to
stream
digitally.
The
movie
will
start
streaming
on
Zee5
Tamil
exclusively
starting
July
15.
Confirming
the
same,
the
producer
of
Veetla
Vishesham,
Boney
Kapoor
tweeted:
Music
for
the
film
is
composed
by
Girishh
Gopalakrishnan.
Selva
RK
worked
as
an
editor
for
the
film
that
has
cinematography
by
Karthik
Muthukumar.
The
original
story
of
the
film
is
by
Akshat
Ghildial
and
Shantanu
Srivastava.
Dialogues
are
penned
by
RJ
Balaji.
Lyrics
for
the
film's
songs
are
rendered
by
Pa
Vijay.