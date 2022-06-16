Veetla Vishesham Twitter Review: Here's What Twitterati Has To Say About RJ Balaji's Veetla Vishesham

Veetla Vishesham, a movie that is jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan released on the silver screen on June 17, worldwide. An official remake of 2018's Hindi film Badhaai Ho, the movie is touted as a comedy family drama. It has been received with a positive response at the box office.

A middle-aged couple, suitably portrayed by Sathyaraj and Urvashi get into a fix when they become pregnant. Following the news which eventually disappoints their grown-up sons, how the couple faces the situations that arise within the family and in the community is all about Veetla Vishesham. RJ Balaji reprised the role played by Ayushmann Khurrana in this Tamil remake of Badhaai Ho. Veetla Vishesham is therefore depicted through the addition of elements like comedy and drama to pack it as a wholesome entertainer with a variety story.

Check out the film's trailer here:

Since the movie has hit the screens worldwide, a few film buffs and fans put out their respective opinions on the film. They Tweeted:

Aparna Balamurali of Soorarai Pottru is seen playing the female lead in the film. Alongside are Pavitra Lokesh, Yogi Babu, and others playing various roles.

Veetla Visesham is produced jointly by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor's BayView Projects in association with Romeo Pictures. RJ Balaji has previously directed Mookuthi Amman with Nayanthara in the lead role. The original story was by Shantanu Srivastava and Akshat Gildial.

Boney Kapoor has been producing Tamil films of late including Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai.

Stay tuned to this page for the full movie review of Veetla Vishesham