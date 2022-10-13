Vendhu Thanindadhu Kaadu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is a gangster film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon starring Silambarasan and Siddhi Idnani. The movie is the first part of a duology, written by B Jeyamohan with the screenplay written by Gautham himself. The movie was released to a positive response all over the world on September 15. Simbu is receiving appreciation for his performance in the film, which is an additional feather in his cap.

Within a couple of hours after the film's theatrical release, several illegal websites started sharing the content of Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu. The film's original video was copied and circulated on pirated websites and several social media pages. The movie is now available for downloading and viewing online, owing to the rampant piracy. Measures in place by the police and producers of the film industry to contain piracy have failed, leading every other film and web series to fall prey to it.

Vendhu Thanindathu Kaadu has the entire soundtrack composed by none other than AR Rahman. The movie, which marks the third collaboration between Gautham Menon and Silambarasan, is a realistic drama about a lower caste aspiring guy Muthuveeran, who reaches the city in pursuit of higher education and an identity.

The movie also stars actors like Raadhika Sarathkumar as Aaruthira, Neeraj Madhav as Sridharan, and Siddique among others in important roles. Siddhi Idnani made her Kollywood debut with the film, in which she played the role of Paavai.

The movie was cinematographed by Siddharth Nuni and edited by Anthony. The film was bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh under Vels Film International banner. Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies distributed the film. Finally, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu hits ott platform on Amazon prime from Oct 13th and the HD version of Simbu starrer has leaked online for free download. Simbu movie did decent on theatres now we have to wait and the response of audience from ott platform.