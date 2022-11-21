Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu: What Makes STR's Muthu An Inspiring Character?

Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu has been received well by the Tamil audience and the film worked for us mostly because of the way the character Muthu was written and performed. Let's take a look into why this character is inspiring and why it worked for us big time.

Guts

Muthu never hesitates to do what needs to be done when it's the only option. He is not held back by fear or doubts. He is willing to take risks and is mature enough to accept consequences as a result of his actions. Muthu inspires you to step out of your fears and insecurities and make decisions with courage and guts.

Composure

Muthu doesn't rush into decisions. He might look like he is taking risks out of his league but then his leaps of faith work for him almost every time. He calculates the amount of risk involved, and steps into something only after considering all the perspectives and angles.

For example, when his uncle dies, he doesn't just desperately move to Mumbai for a job. He takes his uncle's gun with him for safety knowing that he is stepping into a dangerous zone. However, he doesn't eagerly dive into the crime pool when he gets a chance. He knows that it's a pit and he is naturally against such brutal activities. Every time you see him cross boundaries that can never be undone, he has done a lot of thinking and he did what he had to do.

Ability to learn

Muthu picks up information, strategies, and skills quite fast. He volunteers to pick up the different skills at the Parotta shop first. Then every step of the ladder that he climbs, he prepares himself and becomes eligible for the role that he is taking up next. He learns from his mistakes and becomes sharper with time.

When Paavai asks him why he didn't ask her how she feels about marriage, he immediately fixed the mistake by confessing and giving her the space to choose. One can't be right about everything instinctively. And that's why the ability to learn from experiences and from other people is important. Muthu teaches us that.

Acceptance

Muthu also teaches us that there are certain things about our life that we have no control over. Things happen and life changes. He shows us how we should accept what life throws at us and make the best of whatever we get.

Peace!